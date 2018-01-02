Chhattisgarh Police establish camp in Naxal stronghold

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen counter operations against Naxals, Chhattisgarh Police have established a new camp in Hadeli village of Kondagaon district, considered to be a stronghold of left-wing extremists.

About 40 km interior from district headquarter Kondagaon, the camp has been set up for the special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

Explaining the need for the camp, Kondagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said, "We used to come to this area for operations earlier, and the Naxals used to flee by the time we could reach here.

"It is a good operating base for us, so we can conduct operations in areas 8 to 10 kilometres away and successfully kill top Naxals in near future," he told ANI. The setting up of camp here is already showing results. The security forces have seized gunpowder worth Rs 50,000-60,000 from a cave discovered two days ago, Pallav said. "We are constantly coordinating with the villagers and even they see the benefit from the camp, like there is a primary health centre and a school here. A weekly market will also be opened here on January 11," Pallav added. The SP said more camps would be opened in future. (ANI)