Chhattisgarh: Rahul to hand over land certificates to tribals

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi will return land documents to 1707 farmers acquired in 2008 for a Tata Steel project, in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday.

Fulfilling the promise made in the Assembly polls held in December last year, Rahul will return the documents at a convention on tribal farmers' rights, 'Adivasi Krishak Adhikar Sammelan' in Dhuragaon village.

The Congress chief will also distribute Forest Rights Certificates and farm loan waiver certificates to farmers.

The newly elected Congress government in Chhattisgarh has decided to return the land of farmers in Bastar district acquired by the government in 2008 for a Tata Steel plant project in the region which remained unused after the project was scrapped. In 2005, Tata Steel had signed an agreement with the then Raman Singh-led BJP government in the state for setting a steel plant with an investment of around Rs 19,500 crore in Lohandiguda region but failed to implement it. Apart from this, Rs. 582 crore loan clearance documents of 1,40,479 farmers will also be distributed. Rahul will also inaugurate various development works worth Rs 21.57 crore at the convention. (ANI)