Chhattisgarh rice: A cure for cancer

[Maharashtra] [India], Apr. 8 (ANI): A research conducted by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientists discovered that some varieties of rice grains in Chhattisgarh have the capability to cure deadly diseases, including cancer.

Varieties of rice grains such as Gathuwan, Maharaji and Layacha, which are found in central part of India, have anti-cancer properties, said Dr AK Sarawgi, the head of Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding at Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, where the research was conducted.

"We tested four varieties (of rice) initially and anti-cancer properties were found in three of them -- Maharaji, Layacha and Gathuwan," Sarawgi said.

Layacha is the most effective of the three varieties that can cure lung and breast cancers, he said.

According to the Sarawgi, the researchers induced and tested cancer cells, where they (cancer cells) were treated with extracts from the rice verities, and cancer cells were killed in the result.

Agriculture and Water Resources Minister of Chhattisgarh Brijmohan Agarwal told ANI: "These rice varieties can be used to make tablets which will be very beneficial in treating cancer patients. We are working in that direction and the results will come out soon."

A consolidated report has been submitted to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to determine the quantity of the medicine to be used on patients, according to Agarwal.

According to National Cancer Registry Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country recorded an estimated 3.9 million cases of cancer in 2016.

The ICMR has predicted that India is likely to have over 1.73 million new cases of cancer and over 880,000 deaths due to the disease by 2020 with breast, lung and cervix cancers topping the list.(ANI)