Chhattisgarh: Satish Chandra Verma is new Advocate General

[India], Jun 1 (ANI): Chattisgarh government on Friday appointed a new advocate general, Satish Chandra Verma with immediate effect, replacing Kanak Tiwari on the post.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 165 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Chhattisgarh is pleased to appoint Satish Chandra Verma, Additional Advocate General, Chhattisgarh as Advocate General, Chhattisgarh, in place of Kanak Tiwari, Advocate General, with immediate effect", read the notification issued by Chief Secretary Ravishankar Sharma on the name and orders of the state governor.

Speaking to reporters here, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Kanak Tiwari had resigned and it was accepted. The new appointment has also been made." However, Amit Jogi, leader of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh raised questions over the decision and accused the Chief Minister of insulting a senior advocate. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Kanak Tiwari has said that he hasn't resigned yet Chief Minister has accepted it and appointed a new Advocate General as well. As an advocate and leader of a regional party, I want to ask the chief minister how can he accept a resignation which hasn't been sent. This is like insulting a senior advocate and is very unfortunate." Tiwari was appointed on the post of Advocate General in January 2019, soon after the change of government in the state. (ANI)