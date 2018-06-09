Chhattisgarh school cook's son secures 90% in JEE

[India] June 9 (ANI): Despite being born into extreme poverty, a student from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district came out with flying colours, scoring 90 percent in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains.

Balmukund Paikra, the son of a government school cook who earns a mere Rs 40 per day, studied at a government-run free coaching centre- Sankalp Shikshan Sansthan.

"The teachers here are very good. I was able to learn a lot. My dream is now to become an engineer. I wish that everyone should become successful in life," Balmukund told ANI.

His father too was appreciative of his efforts and said he was proud of the fact that he has raised a child throughout his formative years on a meagre wage. Meanwhile, Mukesh Verma, who is a teacher in the government-run coaching centre, said that the students are sincere when it comes to studies. "The students are sincere and devote their time to studying. They know the value of every second they spend here," he said. Another student from the same coaching centre, Yuvraj Paikra, who is the son of a farmer, scored 94 percent in JEE (Mains). Taking cognisance of the results, Jashpur District Collector Dr Priyanka Shukla said the Sankalp Shikshan Sansthan worked extensively in tandem with government schools, which ultimately yielded fruitful results. "71 children took this Sankalp Shikshan Sansthan coaching and cleared (JEE mains). This year we worked with almost every government school. Through Sankalp, we organised crash courses for the teachers. Also, with the help of Vice Chancellor, training for the teachers was also organised, this is how the results were outstanding," she said. For those unversed, Sankalp Shikshan Sansthan is a government-run coaching centre. It offers free coaching services for meritorious students who belong to financially weaker sections of the society. (ANI)