Chhattisgarh sex CD scandal: CBI notice to Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel

[India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has served a notice to Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CGPCC) president Bhupesh Baghel asking him to appear in court on Monday at the time of filing charge-sheet in connection with the state Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Rajesh Munat's alleged sex CD case.

The notice was sent to Baghel by CBI yesterday.

On October 27 last year, senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from his residence Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad over extortion and blackmailing.

Verma was arrested after an FIR was filed against him by a man over a certain 'vulgar' video that featured his boss. A day after he was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police, an FIR was lodged against the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel and Verma in the case. Verma, who was arrested in connection with extortion and blackmailing case, had said that he has 'a sex CD 'of the Chhattisgarh minister. "I have a sex CD of Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat and that is why the state government is not happy with me," he had said. (ANI)