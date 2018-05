[India], May 20 (ANI): At least six jawans were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Dantewada's Cholnar village on Sunday.

One other jawan has been injured in the blast which ripped apart the police vehicle in which they were travelling.

The bomb went off the moment the moving vehicle came over it, leaving a small crater on the road.

Troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have rushed to the spot where the attack took place.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)