Chhattisgarh: Special team of armed forces foils Naxal's activity

[India], June 15 (ANI): Exchange of fire took place between Naxals and a team of the Special Task Force (STF), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district early this morning.

The firing lasted for about 15 to 20 minutes. When the Naxals witnessed that they won't be able to cope up with the firing of the armed forces they ran away in the forest.

During the search operation conducted by the armed forces, number of arms and ammunitions were recovered.

This incident followed after the team of armed forces arrested a Naxal from Narayanpur in the wee hours, who gave a tip off about the hideout of his other partners. According to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh, the Naxal's name was Sonu Norate. As per the information received from Norate, the special team of forces planned their move and moved in the direction of the hideout of other Naxals. Norate was an absconding Naxal and was wanted in different section of murder and Arms Act. Meanwhile, exchange of fire also took place between the Naxals and a team of Special Task Force (STF), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Bastar's Ranidongri- Rakasmett jungle near Kaknar Police Station. During the search operation, the team of armed forces recovered the body of a uniformed Naxal with a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) from the spot. It is speculated that few more Naxals got killed in the exchange of firing. One STF Constable Manish Jha sustained bullet injury and had been assisted with better medical facility. Search operation is being carried out in the nearby areas. Earlier in the day, the armed forces also diffused 10 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Bastar's Kanker area. The Naxals had placed this IED under the soil. (ANI)