Chhattisgarh: SSB avert mishap, detects and defuse IED

[India], Sept. 5 (ANI): Bomb detection and disposal squad of 33rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal averted a big mishap, when they detected and disposed off Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

On the information of Balod's Additional SP, about a suspicious white sack lying at village Hitkasa, the 33rd Battalion of SSB under the command of Asst. Comdt. Ratish Kumar Pandey rushed to the spot.

The dog squad component of SSB searched the whole area, after which the Dog William, Explosive detector, confirmed the packet having explosive.

The IED , which is weighted around 10 Kgs. was destroyed by the Bomb detection and disposal team of SSB. (ANI)