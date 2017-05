[India], May 29 (ANI): Three Maoists were arrested after security forces attacked a Naxal hideout and commenced firing in Hiroli village here in Kirandul district.

The encounter took place earlier today around 1.30 p.m., whereby three Maoists were arrested while four others, including Maoist leader Jagdish managed to escape.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Naxal operation, G.N. Baghel, the police personnel also recovered stocks from the Maoist den. (ANI)