[India], June 18 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday gunned down three Naxals, including a woman, in an encounter which took place today afternoon here.

The woman commander's name was Salima.

The incident took place in the forest area, located 12 km south of the main town.

Various arms including one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one INSAS rifles, one 0.303 rifle weapons were recovered from their possession. (ANI)