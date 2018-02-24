Chhattisgarh to electrify all households by Sept.

[India] Feb.24 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government is aiming to provide power supply to every household by September 2018.

While addressing the Chhattisgarh assembly, Chief Minister Raman Singh said, "We have set a target to provide electricity to every household in the state by March 2018."

He further said that in the last 14 years, the state has established a new record in power generation, transmission and distribution.

He added that in the last 14 years, around Rs 28,151 crore has been invested for electricity generation, which has resulted in the increase of production capacity of state electricity company by two and a half times.

The Chief Minister noted that due to the production and availability of electricity, he has set a new record of meeting the maximum demand of 4,332 megawatt in the state. He further said that according to the report of the Central Electricity Authority, in the State Sector Performance-Based Evaluation, the state's production houses have got the distinction of being the pioneers in the country. He also announced that the state government has launched the 'Chief Minister solar power' scheme. (ANI)