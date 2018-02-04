Chhattisgarh to use state budget for broadband projects: Raman Singh

[India], Feb. 04 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday announced that only the state budget would be used for the Sanchar Kranti Yojana (SKY) scheme, which aims to provide broadband connectivity to every citizen of the state.

Singh-led Chhattisgarh Government has decided not to use Panchayats' funds as specified under 14th Finance Commission for this purpose.

"SKY scheme, aimed at providing broadband connectivity across Chhattisgarh, will now be solely carried forward by the state government. We have decided that Panchayats' funds under 14th Finance Commission will not be used for it," Singh said during a meeting with the Panchayat's representatives.

He also asked the state administration to return the money collected from the Panchayats for the same, within 15 days. The motto of the state government is to provide smartphones to 56 lakhs families and 1,400 mobile towers are being installed in the remote areas of the state for the same. Earlier, the state government had decided to use the Panchayats' funds but has now decided against it. The Panchayat, which had been pleading the government in this regard, has welcomed the move. (ANI)