Chhattisgarh: Two women Naxals killed in encounter

[India], June 21 (ANI): Two women Naxals were gunned down in an encounter with the joined team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Abujmarh area of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

The Armed forces have recovered two .315 bore rifles and other ammunitions including IEDs, uniforms, codex wires, sewing machine, literatures etc from their possession.

The incident took place after the security forces hit the Maoists's camp.

The encounter between the two lasted for an hour on Tuesday. (ANI)