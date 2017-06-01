Chhattisgarh: Villager beaten to death over suspicion of black magic

[India], June 1 (ANI): The villagers beat a person to death under the pretext of him being a black magician.

Budhu Naag was brutally beaten by sticks and stones which led to his death.

The incident took place during a public meeting of panchayat in Darba, where the people assembled attacked Budhu and beat him brutally to death.

Later, his family was forcefully made to bury his body in the forest.

However, later, in the presence of police, his was body was taken out and post-mortem was conducted.

On the basis of that, 30 people have been taken into custody. (ANI)