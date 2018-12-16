Chhattisgarh: Will be in govt to serve the people, says TS Singh Deo

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh's senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo, whose name was doing the rounds for chief ministership, on Sunday made it clear that he will be working in the Chhattisgarh government for the people of the state.

On the question of whether he will be the state's chief minister, Deo diplomatically said, "I am someone who would work in the Chhattisgarh government for the state".

He also revealed that the announcement of the Chhattisgarh chief minister will be made at 12.30 today.

"Rahul ji will have to give the directions. Whatever his decision is will be conveyed through Chhattisgarh Congress state in-charge PL Punia and observer for the state Mallikarjun Kharge. There is a meeting of MLAs at 12.30 pm and subsequently the chief minister will be announced," he said. Speaking about priorities of the new government in the state, he said: "Our priority is farmers. There loan waiver and providing promised minimum support price will be an important concern. Everything that is in our election manifesto will be done. We will also take feedback from the public and will work for their welfare." On being asked about who all are in the chief ministerial race for the state, he said, "The chief minister probables are those who have been named by different legislators. Everyone has unanimously left the decision to Congress president. However, all MLAs have been asked about their priorities. Whatever names they have taken must have been considered." Chhattisgarh chief minister will be announced later in the day. A day before on Saturday, the Gandhi scion held discussions with senior state leaders TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Baghel and Charan Das Mahant, all claimants for the top post, at his residence situated in Delhi. Party's observer Mallikarjun Kharge and state in-charge for party affairs PL Punia also attended the meeting. Following the meeting, Punia informed that the new chief minister would take oath in Raipur on Monday evening. (ANI)