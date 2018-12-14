Chhattisgarh: Will do as party says, Bhupesh Baghel

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel here on Friday said that he will accept whatever responsibility his party's leadership will accord him with. Baghel is a frontrunner in the race for chief ministership in Chhattisgarh.

Baghel has been Chhattisgarh president of the Congress for the last five years and took Raman Singh-led BJP government head-on in the recently concluded elections.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "After the elections results, the observer came here (Chhattisgarh) and had a meeting with all MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly). It was mutually decided that the final decision will be taken by Congress high command."

"Whatever responsibility leadership will give, we will follow," Baghel added. Along with Baghel, other contenders for the post are Leader of the opposition in previous state Assembly TS Singh Deo, Congress OBC wing's chief Tamradhwaj Singh and former Union minister Chandras Mahant. On December 11, the Congress party rose to power in the state after thrashing BJP and winning 68 seats. (ANI)