Chhattisgarh witnessed historic development under Raman Singh: Goyal

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal lauded Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh for 'leading the state on a path of historical development'.

Goyal also highlighted the efforts made by the chief minister for the welfare of the state.

Goyal said, "The state of Chhattisgarh today is the biggest contributor in the power sector through which people of the whole country get the benefit of electricity. Chief Minister Raman Singh has today paved way for development projects worth Rs 6000 crore for the welfare of the people. The statistics of state's development under the leadership of chief minister Raman Singh reveals historic data. He has worked tremendously in for increasing production, enhancing per person income as well as in the domain of power, road development, education, infrastructure among others."

Goyal further underscored that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has invested six times more for development of railway in Chhattisgarh than the previous United Progressive Alliance dispensation. "Between 2009-14, the Central Government only provided funds of 1,500 crore rupees to Chhattisgarh for development of railway projects. I am delighted to inform that now this figure has become 6 times more," Goyal said. "When Central Government and State Government collaborate together in form of a double engine for the growth of railway sector, the development works on a fast pace. When both union and state governments work together, the development reaches to public rapidly," he added. Further sharing the details of the project Goyal underlined that the construction of a new railway line connecting Katghora-Mungeli-Kawardha-Dongargarh would accelerate the growth of the mineral-rich region. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Raman Singh said that the new express train will provide the much-needed relief to people of the region. He said, "I thank union minister for Korba-Raipur Hasdeo Express. He has provided great relief to people of this area through this intercity express. Today is a historic day for the people of Chhattisgarh. The 295 kilometers of the railway line expansion project, of which the foundation has been laid today will expand the rail network coverage in the state. This network will pave way for happiness and prosperity and will contribute towards the formation of a new Chhattisgarh by 2025." (ANI)