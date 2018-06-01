Chhattisgarh witnessed rapid development under BJP govt: Raman Singh

[India], June 1 (ANI): Asserting that good infrastructure defines development, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that the state witnessed rapid growth under his tenure.

Highlighting that there were no proper roads in the state before his government came into power, Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation ensured proper road connectivity in the state.

Addressing a public rally during his 'Vikas Yatra' here, the Chief Minister said, "I remember the condition of this area. There were no roads and bridges here. Development means to create road connectivity for villagers. It is one of the best and biggest achievements. Some villages didn't have clean water initially but now that problem has been solved."

Union home minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the Vikas Rath on May 12 from the Naxal-affected Dantewada district in Bastar division. Raman Singh came to power in the state in 2003 by defeating the Congress. Polls in 2013 had witnessed a tough fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress. The state is set to witness assembly election later this year. (ANI)