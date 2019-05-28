Chhattisgarh's Raipur facing water crisis; people travel far to fulfill daily needs

With temperatures constantly on the rise, parts of the state's capital are facing water crisis and people living in such areas are bound to travel far or wait in long queues to fulfill their daily water needs.

The citizens said they "travel far or wait in large queues to fulfill their daily water requirement" as even water tankers aren't being provided.

"Water crisis is mainly due to lowering ground water level. We're working on water recharging through water harvesting; also trying to connect all houses with piped water supply through Amrit Mission," said Municipal Commissioner Shiv Anant Tayal.

"Deploying water tankers as an alternative," he added. (ANI)