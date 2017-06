Chhota Shakeel's shooter arrested

[India], June 9 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested gangster Chhota Shakeel's shooter and the alleged contract killer Junaid Chaudhary from Bhagirathi Vihar in New Delhi.

"Junaid was allegedly hatching a plan to kill Pakistan born Canadian writer and liberal activist Tarek Fateh," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

He was picked up from near Gagan Cinema in East Delhi on Wednesday night.

The police claimed to have recovered a country made pistol and four live cartridges from Junaid's possession.

Earlier, he was apprehended on June 3, along with three other contract killers, identified as Robinson, Yunus and Manish following which they were sent to police remand and interrogated for five days. Later, they were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody. Their plan was initially to kill Rajan while on transit to or from court before and after hearings, but that was later changed to attack him during his hospital visits. Earlier, the police had found many audio clips of Chhota Shakeel from Junaid's mobile phone.(ANI)