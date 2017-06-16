Chhota Shakeel's shooter to stay in police remand till June 18

[India], June 16 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Friday extended the police remand of Chhota Szakeel's shooter Junaid Chowdhary till June 18.

The Patiala House Court earlier on June 13 sent Chowdhary to further three-day police remand.

Chowdhary was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police near Gagan Cinema in Delhi earlier on June 7.

"Junaid was allegedly hatching a plan to kill Pakistan born Canadian writer and liberal activist Tarek Fateh," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

The police claimed to have recovered a country made pistol and four live cartridges from Junaid's possession. Earlier, he was apprehended on June 3, along with three other contract killers, identified as Robinson, Yunus and Manish following which they were sent to police remand and interrogated for five days. Later, they were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody. Their plan was initially to kill Rajan while on transit to or from court before and after hearings, but that was later changed to attack him during his hospital visits. Earlier, the police had found many audio clips of Chhota Shakeel from Junaid's mobile phone. (ANI)