Chidambaram appears before ED in INX Media case

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate after being summoned by it in connection with the INX Media Case.

On November 29, the Delhi High Court had extended the interim protection to Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. He has been granted interim protection from the arrest till January 15 next year.

Chidambaram had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking protection from the arrest by the CBI and the ED.

The senior Congress leader and his son Karti Chidambaram are under the scanner of the CBI and the ED in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea. The alleged irregularities took place in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Chidambaram has denied all charges leveled by the central probe agency. (ANI)