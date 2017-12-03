Chidambaram attacks BJP on Gujarat's development

[India], December 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday once again launched a scathing attack at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Gujarat government and underlined various facts challenging the growth report of the state bragged by the saffron party.

The former finance minister took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets that said: "In the last 57 years, Gujarat, like other states, has made progress. It is one of the states that benefited from the liberalisation of 1991, but Gujarat is not exceptional. In the Social Progress Index for 29 states, released by the Institute for Competitiveness and the Social Progress Imperative, Gujarat is plumb in the middle (rank 15) with 14 states above and 14 states below."

"Gujarat is in the top five on 'Basic Human Needs' but in the bottom five on 'Foundations of Wellbeing' and 9th from the bottom on 'Opportunity'. Like in every state, sections of the people of Gujarat are dissatisfied. The farmers are particularly unhappy," he said.

The Congress leader termed the Sardar Sarovar dam, an example of poor governance.

"The Sardar Sarovar dam is an example of poor governance. Less than a quarter of the planned 18.45 lakh hectares receives water for irrigation. Over 30,000 km of canals are yet to be completed," he added.

Chidambaram also stated that the Dalits and the Scheduled Tribes believes they have been neglected and are the victims of oppression and violence in Gujarat.

"The Dalits and the Scheduled Tribes believe they have been neglected and are the victims of oppression and violence. The minorities believe they are discriminated against and a majoritarian agenda is being imposed upon them," he added.

He concluded his Twitter tirade with a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi that said: "Long before Mr Modi became chief minister, the Indian people and the Central governments (including Congress governments) had recognised the achievements of numerous Gujaratis, starting with Mahatma Gandhi. Even during a state election, Mr Narendra Modi should speak as the Prime Minister of India."

With few days left for Gujarat Assembly elections, a political slugfest has erupted between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacking each and demeaning other for the sake of maximum votes.

The two-phase Gujarat assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18. (ANI)