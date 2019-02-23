Chidambaram hits back at Jaitley for mocking Congress over roping Gen Hooda

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit back at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for taking potshots at his party for roping in former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda to craft national security 'vision paper' and mockingly said that the BJP needs no advice since it has Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mr Jaitley has debunked the Congress for requesting General Hooda to advise on national security. He should have added BJP needs no advice because it has Mr Modi," Chidambaram tweeted.

"BJP does not need someone like Dr Raghuram Rajan (former RBI Governor) to head the RBI, because it has Mr Modi. BJP does not need a Planning Commission, because it has Mr Modi. BJP does not need a National Statistics Commission, because it has Mr Modi. Actually, BJP does not need a Cabinet, because it has Mr Modi," the former Union Minister said in a series of tweets. He said it was "intriguing" that the Congress, which ruled the country for almost half a century, needs to be educated on the issues pertaining to security. "The appointment of General Hooda is significant. It is a belated and grudging recognition and acceptance of the surgical strikes of 2016 with which the General was intrinsically associated," Jaitley said. (ANI)