Chidambaram refutes Ivanka's view on poverty in India

[India] Nov.28 (ANI): After Advisor to United States President Ivanka Trump hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for efficiently combating poverty, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram claimed that it was his party which lifted people out of poverty.

Addressing the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, daughter of US President Donald Trump said, "India has lifted more than 130 million people out of poverty by promoting entrepreneurship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Chidambaram, a former finance minister, said that Ivanka Trump was alluding to the period of 2004 to 2014 of UPA regime when she said that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty. "When Ivanka Trump said that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty she was referring to the UPA government's period of 2004 to 2014 (the number was 140 million)," Chidambaram said in a tweet. Ivanka, who is on three-day visit to India, earlier in the day addressed the business summit which was jointly hosted by India and the United States. The inaugural session was also addressed by Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (ANI)