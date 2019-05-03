Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed as member of Advisory Council of 15th Finance Commission

[India], May 03 (ANI): The Chief Economic Advisor to Central government, Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian has been included as the member of the Advisory Council of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, Union Government said in a statement on Friday.

It may be recalled that on April 16 last year the Fifteenth Finance Commission had constituted an Advisory Council with the following Members-- Dr. D.K. Srivastava, Dr. Indira Rajaraman, Dr. Arvind Virmani, Dr. Surjit S. Bhalla, Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, Prof. Pinaki Chakraborty, Sajjid Chinoy, Neelkanth Mishra, Prachi Mishra, Dr M. Govinda Rao, and Dr. Omkar Goswami.

Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian will be the twelfth Member of the Council. The role and function of the Council is to advise the Commission on any issue or subject related to the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the Commission, which may be of relevance and to assist in the preparation of any paper or research study which would enhance the Commission's understanding on the issue contained in its ToR. Its functions also include helping in broadening the Commission's ambit and understanding to seek best national and international practices on matters pertaining to fiscal devolution and improving the quality and reach and enforcement of its recommendations. (ANI)