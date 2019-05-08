Chief Minister Yogi asks workers to post pics with AIIMS in background to win LS polls

[India], May 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged his party workers to post their own pictures with AIIMS in the background on social media to sweep the Lok Sabha polls in the region.

Chief Minister Yogi, who had called a meeting of party workers to discuss strategies to win the Lok Sabha polls, said: "You all must get in front of AIIMS. Click a selfie and post it on social media. Voters will know how Gorakhpur has been developed. They will realise that they do not need to travel to Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi for tertiary care treatment."

He also asked them to make efforts to win their respective booths and advised them to go for door to door campaigning. "If you manage to win your respective booths, then be sure that the party will surely win the election. Make sure that you all give your best in this election," he said. Chief Minister Adityanath also directed his party workers to arrange vehicles for the poor and disabled voters on the day of polling for a better turnout of voters. Though a stronghold of Chief Minister Adityanath, BJP lost Gorakhpur seat to Samajwadi Party in the last bye-poll. This time BJP has fielded Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan, who is facing Rambhuyan Nishad of SP-BSP alliance. The election in Gorakhpur will be held on the last phase of seven-phased polling on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)