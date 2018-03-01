Chief Secy assault case: HC issues notice to Delhi Police

[India], Mar 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi police, in connection with the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, an accused in Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

The court also sought a reply from the Delhi Police in this regard.

The court has set March 7 as the date for the Delhi Police to file the reply.

After denial of bail by the Tis Hazari Court last week, Jarwal had moved the HC for the bail again.

A Delhi Court on Friday rejected a bail plea filed by the AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Jarwal, in connection with an alleged assault on Prakash. They were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Earlier, a Delhi Court had dismissed the police's application seeking their custody. Both the AAP MLAs were named in the FIR lodged by Prakash. They were arrested by the Delhi police last Wednesday. On February 20, the Chief Secretary had lodged a police complaint and alleged that he was manhandled at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by the two lawmakers. The Chief Secretary said that he was attacked in the presence of Kejriwal, after being summoned to discuss Aadhaar-related problems. (ANI)