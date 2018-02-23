Chief Secy. assault case: IAS delegations reach out to MoS, given assurance

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that various associations representing the Indian Administrative Service met him and had put forward their issues with the Delhi administration regarding the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Addressing the media, MoS PMO Singh said that they briefed him about their "difficulties," and that assured that their "concerns" would be looked into.

"Today we met with various associations representing the Indian Administrative Service, accompanied by other government officials and they had come across to put forward their inputs and their grievances of the situation as it has emerged in the Delhi administration in the last few days," said MoS PMO Singh after meeting the IAS association delegation.

He added that the delegation also wanted to officially register their grievance in the department of Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT). Singh further said the associations wanted to be heard, which he did and provided them with assurance. "We should give them a work-friendly environment. We should be to get the best out of our officers and we must enable them to perform to the best of their performance in the interest of the nation," Singh said in a press conference here. Singh's statements come in the wake of the recent controversy after two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were accused by the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash of beating him in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In a complaint letter submitted to the Delhi Police, the Delhi Chief Secretary has alleged that he was manhandled and abused at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by two lawmakers of the ruling AAP. Prakash has alleged that he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister after being summoned for discussions on Aadhar-related problems. Meanwhile, AAP in an official statement clarified its stance saying that a meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence regarding Aadhar related problems. MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan who were named in the FIR, have been arrested in the matter so far. (ANI)