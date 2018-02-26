Chief Secy assault case: IAS officers seek Kejriwal's apology

[India], Feb. 26 (ANI): The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Monday demanded an written apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Addressing a IAS Joint Forum here, Pooja Joshi stated that they would continue with the protest sporting black bands protesting the same.

"We want a written apology from Arvind Kejriwal. Instead of apologising for the incident Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are in denial," she added.

"This shows they are part of the conspiracy," she noted. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said the CCTV footage in the alleged assault case was tampered with. "The meeting was not held in the camp office but in drawing room of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The CCTV timings are different and that it's tampered," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Singh told the media here. On February 24, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijalon met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in connection with the same case. The meeting took place at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. On February 20, the Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by two AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal on Monday night at the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where he had been called for an emergency meeting. As of now, the AAP MLAs have been sent to 16-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court. Earlier the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the matter. (ANI)