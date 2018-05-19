Chief secy assault: Kejriwal evaded some questions, says Delhi Police

[India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for three hours in connection with the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

Soon after the interrogation at Kejriwal's residence, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh said the chief minister was co-operative during the interrogation but evaded some questions.

Singh told media, "We questioned the Delhi CM for three hours. He has been cooperative, but he evaded some questions. He had requested a copy of the video recording but we have denied his request."

Earlier this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were questioned in the regard. Both Khan and Jarwal were arrested on February 21 for allegedly manhandling Anshu Prakash during a party meeting conducted at the residence of Kejriwal. The MLAs were later sent to 14-day judicial custody, which was further extended by 14 days. Later both the leaders were granted by the Delhi High Court. On February 20, Prakash had lodged a police complaint and alleged that he was manhandled at Delhi Chief Minister's residence by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. He had alleged that he was thrashed by two AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal at Kejriwal's residence where he had been called to discuss Aadhaar-related problems. Prakash said he was attacked in the presence of Kejriwal. (ANI)