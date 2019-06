[India], Jun 6 (ANI): A child was delivered in train at Sriganganagar by railway medical team on Wednesday at about 2 pm.

The newborn is a male child.

The child's parents Manju Devi and Ravinder Nihal Singh belong to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

The mother and child were attended by CMP Dr Ahana Gupta. After initial treatment, the patient was referred and admitted in the civil hospital. (ANI)