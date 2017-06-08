Child dies, 19 injured as balcony of house collapses in Varanasi

[India] June 8 (ANI): A child was killed and 19 persons were injured on Thursday after balcony of a house fell on the boundary wall here.

The incident happened when a marriage function was being organised at the house in Choubaypur area of the city.

According to an eye witness, the balcony of the house couldn't bear the weight of children and women, who were falling on each other to watch the dance of a marriage party, and fell on the boundary wall of the house.

The child died on the spot while the injured persons were rushed to the nearest government hospital.

The doctor on duty said that out of 19, five were having serious head injuries and were shifted to Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University. Most of the injured are children aged 6 to 12 years. (ANI)