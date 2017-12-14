Child rape still an issue in MP despite stricter law

[India], Dec.14 (ANI): Days after Madhya Pradesh government passed a bill awarding death sentence to rape convicts, an incident of attempt to rape has come to light in Damoh district of the state.

Two men allegedly kidnapped two minor girls from their home, took them to a secluded place and tried to rape them on gunpoint on Tuesday night.

The girls, however, managed to escape from there after struggling for two hours.

As per the reports, the police did not cooperate with the victims' family when they reached Narsihgarh police station to file a report for the missing girls.

However, the case was filed following Superintendent of Police took the notice of the matter. "The Damoh police personnel were not filing the report but when the case came to the notice of Damoh Superintendent of Police Vivek Agarwal he ordered to register the case immediately. After fourteen hours, the report was filed," said victims' father. The Damoh SP, on the other side said that the victims filed the report late as they were scared, adding that the investigation has been initiated to trace the accused. The incident has come to light days after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a bill awarding death sentence to accused in cases of rape and gangrape of girls below 12 years. The decision was taken in the wake of increasing cases of sexual violence against girl child and women in the state. As per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest incidents of rape with 4,882 cases (12.5 per cent). (ANI)