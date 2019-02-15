China condemns Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): China, which has been blocking efforts to get Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar sanctioned by the United Nations, conveyed to India on Friday its condemnation of the Pulwama attack and claimed that it “strongly condemns all forms of terrorism”.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, also expressed deep sympathy to families of the victims and injured.

"#Chinese State Councilor & FM #WangYi wrote to EAM @SushmaSwaraj, condemned the #Pulwama suicide attack, expressed deep sympathy to families of the victims & injured, and stressed that the #Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism," Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui tweeted.

Speaking on the dreaded terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: "The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly condemns terrorism in any form, hoping the regional countries join hand together to confront the threat of terrorism so as to maintain regional peace and security." A CRPF convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber in Pulwama district of Kashmir while it was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu. Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, later claimed responsibility for the attack. Significantly, India has been making efforts for over a decade to get Azhar, who is based in Pakistan, listed as an international terrorist by the UN. However, China has been stonewalling these efforts, despite India providing ample evidence about the terror outfit’s involvement in attacks in India, including one on Parliament on December 13, 2001. (ANI)