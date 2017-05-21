China faces heat due to boycott of goods in India: Manmohan Vaidya

[India], May 21 (ANI): Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Manmohan Vaidya, asserted that China has suffered a major loss of Rs 1000 crore due to boycott of its goods in India.

"The RSS and Swadeshi Jagran Manch is continuously trying to campaign to boycott the goods made in china or any other foreign country. Moreover the workers of the party is trying to make people aware of the China's conspiracy against India which it has been doing by supporting Pakistan in its terror activity. Due to this China has to face a loss of Rs 1000 crore," said Vaidya.

He said that the major agenda of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch is to encourage the Small and Cottage industry in India and for which the workers of the Sangh is visiting various places of India for spreading awareness. (ANI)