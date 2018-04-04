China invited to participate in Defence Expo 2018

[India], Apr. 04(ANI): India has invited China to participate in the upcoming Defence Expo 2018, scheduled to begin in Tamil Nadu from April 11.

Though the invite has been extended at the ministerial level, the confirmation is awaited.

The event, organised by the defence ministry, will be held at Thiruvidandai in Kanchipuram district, near Chennai, from April 11 to 14.

Two international collaboration events will be held on the sidelines of the expo; a joint commission with South Korea and military-industry cooperation with Russia.

"A policy on innovation for defence excellence will be released during the expo. A draft policy to allow 74% FDI in the areas of niche technology where we are importing since long is under consultation and will be finalised soon. In 2017, we produced Rs 55,000 crore of defence equipment," said, Ministry of Defence Secretary (Defence Production) Ajay Kumar. Defence Expo 2018 will have 677 exhibitors which will include 523 Indian and 154 international exhibitors. For the first time, there will be an India pavilion having 70 exhibitors, public and private, which will have the production capability on display. There will be 47 official delegations, 18 ministerial official delegations and 20 large international delegations. With 500 NCC cadets as volunteers, the expo will be open for public display on April 14. (ANI)