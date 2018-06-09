China's Xi to visit India for informal summit

[China], Jun 9 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday accepted the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India for a Wuhan-type informal summit in 2019.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China's Qingdao city, Prime Minister Modi extended the invitation to Xi for an informal visit, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

This informal summit would be the second of its kind between the two leaders. In April, Prime Minister Modi met Xi in China's Wuhan city and discussed entire gamut of their bilateral relationship.

In a run-up to the expected 2019 summit, China Defence Minister Chang Wanquan and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi will visit India this year. Prime Minister Modi had described the Wuhan summit as a "milestone" in the bilateral ties of the two nations while Chinese President termed it a "successful" one. The next Indo-China meeting will take place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in July. (ANI)