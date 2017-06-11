Chinese Consul General praises Dragon boat race held in Kolkata

[India], June 11 (ANI): The Dragon Boat Festival- 2017, with dragon boat racing on actual 'Dragon Boats' was held in Kolkata Today.

Ma Zhanwu, the Consul General seemed extremely happy about the race being held in Kolkata. He praised the city's culture and lifestyle.

"For the first time in the history of India, we have real dragon boats. Everyone is excited, including me. It's certainly the city of joy."

Commenting upon whether, the India-China relations would ease out, after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Ching Ping, he said, "India-China relations have progressed a lot in the past two years. We have differences, but the shared interests are far better than the differences."

He further added, there would always be differences between countries, but the positive thing is both the leaders have expressed goodwill in working together and managing the differences to make progress in the bilateral relationships. "I feel, China-India relations will see a great progress in the months to come. In early September this year, Prime Minister Modi will travel to China, to attend the BRICS summit", he added. Javed Khan, Minister of Disaster Management in West Bengal thanked the Consul General for coming. He said, "The relations between India and China are growing stronger, which is a very good sign." Khan said he wanted more of such cultural exchanges between China and Kolkata. Khan appreciated the Chinese culture existing in Kolkata. "The best Chinese food is available here. The best leather craftsmanship here is being done by the Chinese", he added. He further said, "Without any publicity, many people have come to enjoy the festival today. Not only Chinese people, but others too." The Consul General wanted this festival to happen on a larger scale next year. (ANI)