Chinese delegates met External Affairs Minister, held talks with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

[India], Jun 6 (ANI): A Chinese delegation headed by a Communist Party Politburo member met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar here on Thursday and discussed bilateral and economic ties between India and China.

"Happy to meet Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Guangdong Party Secretary, Mr. Li Xi today. Discussed bilateral relations. Urged that Guangdong take the lead in balancing India-China economic relations," the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

The eight-member Chinese delegation also UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.

The delegation was received by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma. Sharma told ANI, "This meeting was on the behalf of the party to party exchange between the leadership of the communist party of China and the Indian National Congress (INC). Li was accompanied by Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan and other senior leaders." "We exchanged views on the relations between our two countries, which the INC deeply values and supports. China also recognises the contribution and the historic role of the INC in promoting understanding to build that relationship," Sharma added. (ANI)