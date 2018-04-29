Chinese media hails Xi-Modi informal summit

[India] April 28 (ANI): The Chinese media hailed the informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Wuhan city.

An editorial in ChinaDaily.com termed the "informal" meeting as the one which came with "no baggage, only expectations and free of the usual diplomatic frills, somewhat beyond the global media limelight".

"And, if as expected, the "heart-to-heart" communication between the two leaders on Friday reflected their deepened mutual chemistry. Which, in turn, will be conducive to improving mutual trust between the neighbors and charting the course of long-term bilateral development," the editorial said.

It also said another fact is that both countries are suspicious of each other, which is keeping New Delhi and Beijing from deepening cooperation and working together on regional and international issues.

Citing the 73-day Doklam standoff last year, it said, "The border incident last summer was just one example of what mutual suspicion could lead to, reminding both sides of the disruptive potential of distrust."

An opinion piece in state-run news agency Xinhua said the informal summit is "going to set a stage for Beijing and New Delhi to further exchange views over long-term and strategic issues and to initiate fresh momentum for future bilateral cooperation".

Xinhua also said while political and economic ties between China and India have been rapidly growing in recent years in a wide range of dimensions, the meeting between the leaders of the two most populous countries in the world signals closer economic and diplomatic cooperation between the emerging economies in Asia.

The news agency also quoted experts as saying that Xi-Modi meeting is significant for bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

It quoted Mushtaq Rahim, an Afghan analyst and founding member of the Kabul-based think tank Afghanistan Diplomacy Studies Organization, as saying that the meeting is not only of direct significance for Beijing and Delhi, but also paves the way for broader regional economic and security cooperation.

Muhammad Faruk Khan, presidium member of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League, told Xinhua that the deepening of understanding between China and India will undoubtedly benefit both of them and the region at large.

Xinhua also published a report on the growing economic ties between two Asian giants. (ANI)