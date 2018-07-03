Chinese military delegation to hold talks with Indian Army in WB

[India], July 3 (ANI): Putting behind the acrimony of Doklam episode, a high level Chinese Army delegation reached Sukna on Monday for a close interaction with their Indian counterparts. The Chinese delegation led by Lt Gen Liu Xiaowu, Deputy Commander of Western Theatre Command, comprises of 10 senior military officials. They will interact with their military counterparts at HQ 33 Corps.

This visit by the military delegation to the military headquarters at Sukna is seen as a significant step towards increasing interactions at military commander's level and implementation of various agreements to maintain peace and tranquility on the borders. The visit is in line with the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President Xi Jinping who during the informal summit at Wuhan on April 27-28 had reaffirmed the need to strengthen bilateral ties.

The Indian delegation will be led by Lt Gen Pradeep M Bali, GOC Trishakti Corps. The delegation level talks will be followed by a cultural programme showcasing Indian traditional dances and a banquet in the honour of visiting delegation. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) delegation will arrive at Kolkata on 5 July for their visit to HQ Eastern Command. The Chinese delegation has already visited Delhi and Agra. The 10 member PLA delagation will be in India up to July 6. The delegation reached India on July 2. Apart from their visit to the Head Quarters of the Indian Army's Eastern Command the delegation had meeting with the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and the Vice Chief of the Army Lt General Devraj Anbu. During the meetings, sources informed that the discussions revolved around the military exercise -- Hand in Hand -- between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA. This exercise was stopped due to the Doklam development where the armies of both countries were engaged in a 73-days long stand-off. Sources added there are plans to restart the exercise this year with its location being in China. (ANI)