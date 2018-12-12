Chinese national dies in Delhi after ill health

A 29-year-old Chinese national who had come to India on a tourist visa died in southwest Delhi on Tuesday after he complained of ill health.

The deceased, identified as Jin Zinao was staying at a hotel in Rajokri road with a group of around 15 other Chinese nationals.

Jin complained of his ill health following which he was shifted to a private hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

According to police, the preliminary inquiry reveals no foul play. The Chinese embassy has been informed about his death and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered.

"The deceased had complained that he was feeling unwell, following which he was taken to Fortis Hospital by his friend but was declared brought dead by the doctors," said Police official. Police are further investigating the case.(ANI)