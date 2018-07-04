Chinese PLA arrives in Sukna

[India], July 4 (ANI): A delegation comprising of eight senior military officials of People's Liberation Army (PLA) led by Deputy Commander of Western Theatre Command (WTC) Lt Gen Liu Xiaowu arrived at Sukna on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Trishakti Corps.

The high-level delegation included Commander of Xinjiang Mil Region Maj Gen Liu Wanglong, Deputy Director Political Department of WTC Maj Gen Huang Jixiang and Dy Chief of Staff of Air Force of WTC Maj Gen Wang Yanqi.

The PLA delegation's visit assumes importance for the Armies of both the countries which intend to enhance the bilateral defence cooperation, especially after the two important meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at Wuhan and Qingdao in the recent past.

On arrival at the Headquarters 33 Corps, PLA delegation leader Lt Gen Liu Xiaowu interacted with GOC of the Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Pradeep M Bali followed by a delegation level meeting. The Indian delegation was headed by Lt Gen Bali. The visit is a part of the ongoing initiatives to enhance 'Confidence Building Measures' through regular interactions between Commanders at various levels. The last delegation level visit had taken place to HQ Eastern Command at Kolkata in February 2017. This time the Chinese delegation has visited Trishakti Corps located at Sukna to further enhance the cooperation between border troops. Both sides expressed complete satisfaction on the positive outcomes of the interactions that will contribute towards maintaining peace and tranquillity on the borders. Apart from delegation level talks, a cultural programme to showcase the traditional dances and a banquet were also held in honour of the visiting delegation. This visit by the military delegation to the military headquarters at Sukna is seen as a significant step towards increasing interactions at military commanders' level and implementation of various agreements to maintain peace and tranquillity on the borders. The 10 member PLA delegation will be in India up to July 6. The delegation reached India on July 2. Apart from their visit to the Headquarters of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, the delegation had met with the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and the Vice Chief of the Army Lt Gen Devraj Anbu. (ANI)