Chinese road project on their side of LAC under observation: Indian Army

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Indian Army is keeping an eye on a road construction project being undertaken by the Chinese Army across the Line of Actual Control in the Demchok sector in Ladakh.

"The road construction is across LAC in the Chinese held areas and the construction activity is not new and is under observation" Army officials said.

The officials were responding to reports that the Chinese Army is building a road on the Indian side of the LAC in a manner similar to what happened during the Doklam crisis a couple of years ago opposite Sikkim border.

The officials said India has also undertaken similar construction on its side of the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh sector. "There are robust border mechanism to resolve issues, should they emerge. A similar construction is under progress in our area as well," the officials said. During the Doklam crisis, India had opposed the construction of roads by the Chinese passing through Bhutanese territory up to a location from where they would have been able to be very close to the Indian chicken's neck area which connects the Northeast with the mainland. In the Eastern Ladakh sector, there have been incidents in the past where Indian and Chinese troops have been in stand-off positions on the LAC and intervention from the top level only managed to deescalate the situations there. (ANI)