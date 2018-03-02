Chinese students in Gujarat learn Yoga, Hindi

[India], Mar 1 (ANI): In a bid to develop strong business relations with India, Chinese students in Gujarat's Ahmedabad have started adapting Indian culture.

The students at Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India in Ahmedabad are learning Yoga and Hindi to understand and adapt the Indian culture.

Although the students have been learning Hindi from last five years, they have started practicising Yoga from this year.

Since India is a fast developing economy, China is now trying to strengthen its relations with India.

Speaking to ANI, the students of the EDI said that India is a fastest growing economy and has potential to grow faster. "As the business relations are growing between India and China, the Chinese students are flocking to India to learn Hindi and adopt Indian culture. To develop a healthy relationship with Indians and to know the ideology of Indians these students are even learning yoga and regional languages as well," Dr Avdehesh Jha, Faculty of EDI told ANI. (ANI)