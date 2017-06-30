Chinese troops entered Doklam area in attempt to construct road: MEA

New Delhi: India has finally countered China's claim that Indian troops 'trespassed the Chinese border to obstruct construction of a road', saying Chinese troops had entered into the Doklam area.

In a statement,the MEA said it has conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction (in Doklam) will represent significant change of status quo with serious security implications.

The MEA said India has consistently taken a positive approach to the settlement of its own boundary with China, along with associated issue of tri-junctions.

India said it was deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and the road construction by China in Doklam area. India has asked China to maintain restraint and status quo. India said on June 16, a PLA construction party entered Doklam to construct a road. It's our understanding that the Bhutan Army patrol tried to dissuade them. India Wants to solve border issues through dialogue." China has refused entry to around 50 Indian pilgrims who were scheduled to travel to Kailash Mansarovar through the Nathu-la pass in Sikkim following which India has taken up the issue with Beijing. The recent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers reportedly took place over road construction on the borders of 269-sq.km Doklam plateau in Bhutan, but claimed by Beijing. The face-off was followed by China pushing back Indian pilgrims and stopping them from the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.