Chirag didn't vote, Nitish's 40-yr-old son voted for first time: Tejashwi Yadav

[India], May 22 (ANI): Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan did not vote in the Lok Sabha poll, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 40-year-old son cast his vote for the first time in the just concluded Parliamentary polls, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, while responding to criticism that he did not cast his vote.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav sees some 'conspiracy' behind not casting his vote. He also claimed that family members of those leaders, who are raising fingers on him for not casting his vote, have not cast their own vote.

"Ram Vilas Paswan should see in his own family that even Chirag Paswan had not voted. Nitish Kumar, who is raising questions and criticising me, should see that his elder son, who is almost 40 years old, voted for the first time," said Yadav. "My elder sister came from Singapore to cast her vote but her name was not in the voter list though she had voted for several times in the past," he said. "It is a festival of democracy and we have always participated in it. We wanted to participate in it but there is some conspiracy behind it," said Yadav. Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Yadav also alleged that the Election Commission (EC) was acting at the behest of the BJP. "The Election Commission is simply acting at the behest of the BJP. We have seen how agencies like CBI, ED, and Income Tax have acted for the BJP government," he said. Tejashwi failed to cast his vote in Patna on May 19 though other members of his family like mother Rabri Devi, sister Misa Bharti, who is contesting from Pataliputra and brother Tej Pratap Yadav, exercised their right to franchise. (ANI)