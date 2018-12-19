Chirag Paswan launches veiled threat to pull out of NDA

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Chirag Paswan on Tuesday launched a veiled threat to pull out of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Taking to Twitter, Paswan said the BJP should look into the concerns of its NDA allies, owing to the "delicate" phase the alliance is witnessing.

"The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going through a delicate phase after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) pulled out of the alliance. At this point in time, the BJP should look into concerns of the parties who are still in alliance with them before it is too late," he tweeted in Hindi.

Furthermore, Paswan claimed that he had met BJP leaders for discussing matters pertaining to seat sharing in the assembly, but nothing substantial was achieved. "We spoke to BJP leader about the seat share but nothing substantial has come out till now. It is in their interest to ensure the decisions in this matter are taken in the right direction, well in time, otherwise, they will have to bear the damages," Paswan tweeted. On December 10, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha had said that he would not attend the meeting of the NDA allies ahead of the winter session of the Parliament. Kushwaha, in November, had said that he was upset over seat-sharing with BJP in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Meanwhile, the TDP pulled out of the NDA in March this year after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accused the BJP of meting out unfair treatment to the state by not granting it special status. (ANI)